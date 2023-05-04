ST. CHARLES — On his second day in office, St. Charles County’s new top prosecutor Joseph McCulloch sat at a still-empty desk to speak about his approach to the job serving Missouri’s third most populated county.

McCulloch was appointed by County Executive Steve Ehlmann and unanimously approved last week by the St. Charles County Council. He will replace Tim Lohmar, who abruptly resigned March 30 after about 10 years in office.

McCulloch, 66, a Republican, is the younger brother of longtime former St. Louis County Prosecutor Robert McCulloch, who held office from 1990 through 2018.

Joseph McCulloch began his career by serving 24 years as a St. Louis police officer, following the lead of his father, Paul McCulloch, who was shot and killed on the job in 1964 when Joseph was 7.

McCulloch joined the St. Louis department out of high school and spent stints working as a patrol officer, district detective, homicide detective and in a narcotics unit. In 1995, he began working the midnight shift for the department to attend St. Louis University Law School, with hopes of one day becoming the St. Charles County prosecutor.

He worked as an assistant prosecutor in St. Charles County from 2000 to 2002, before going into private practice and focused on criminal defense law. He also served as legal counsel for police organizations and represented police officers in internal investigations.

McCulloch’s term is expected to last through 2024. He’s already announced plans to run for election. He lives today in St. Charles with his wife and has three adult children and six grandchildren.

McCulloch spoke with the Post-Dispatch on Tuesday about his views on the death penalty, bail, controversies surrounding St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner, and how his connections to law enforcement might influence his work.

Here are six highlights from the conversation. His responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Post-Dispatch: What’s your view on the death penalty?

McCulloch: I’ve investigated hundreds of murder cases and the state gives us aggravators that we look at when we determine whether a case is death penalty eligible or not. I’ve also been down to Potosi when (lethal injections) were held there and watched the executions and the individuals that were executed got a much more humane death than the people that they killed. So I think that gives me a unique perspective on it.

There are some cases that just deserve the death penalty and in those cases, we will seek the death penalty. The death penalty should not be a negotiating tool. So we should not charge somebody and seek the death penalty in order to use that to get them to plead guilty to life in prison.

P-D: Having been a police officer for so long, how do you think that’ll inform you as a prosecutor?

McCulloch: I think it’s really more of a combination of both: I was a policeman for 24 years, and in the police world things are kind of black and white. You committed a crime or you didn’t commit a crime. Then I spent almost the same amount of time as a criminal defense attorney. Between the two of them, the easiest way you can break it down in my opinion is: Sometimes good people do dumb things that get them in trouble and then there are just mean people that do mean things. The dumb people that do dumb things are gonna get a second chance and the mean people that do mean things are going to go to the penitentiary and get the justice they deserve.

P-D: How will you approach investigations into law enforcement’s use of force?

McCulloch: Well, they have to be viewed on an individual basis. We’ll review everything and then make a decision based on what the evidence is. I’ve been in enough situations and I know how I’ve reacted and I think I’ve reacted properly, so I’m sure that my personal experience will come into play somehow, some way whether consciously or unconsciously, but it just has to be done on an individual basis. In this day and age with body cameras and car cameras and everything like that, we have a lot more information about what happened.

P-D: What’s your philosophy on recommending cash bail for criminal defendants?

McCulloch: Well, the idea of bonds is twofold: One, to assure the individual shows up for court, and two, to make sure that the public is safe. And so we’re going to view bonds that way. So on the minor offenses (the two lowest classes of felony) and misdemeanors, probably most of those will be released on personal recognizance (without cash bail) unless they are repeat offenders or have violence in their past. Then as you go up the scale from there, it’ll be in accordance with the charges. We will take into account their ability to pay. If you have somebody that doesn’t have any money, a $50,000 bond might be sufficient, but if you have somebody that has money you want to make sure that they show up. But I am in favor of bail.

P-D: What are your views on reports of dysfunction in St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office and efforts by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to remove her from office?

McCulloch: I don’t generally like to comment on that kind of stuff, but we read it in the paper every day and it’s obviously complete chaos down there. At this point, I’m going to reach out to Ms. Gardner in the next week or so and offer our assistance if we can be of help. The problems that she’s having down there are reaching out into the region with individuals that should be in jail not being in jail, with individuals that have warrant applications pending not facing any charges. It’s affecting our entire region and there has to be a regional solution to this until we have somebody that can hire people and get them to work for them and get them trained. So I’m willing to help out if she wants it. I know my predecessor reached out to her and she wasn’t interested. But now she’s down to nobody.

There are certainly some things that need to be answered. I think she needs to be held accountable and answer for them. I really think that (St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones) and other people in leadership roles down in the city need to get involved in it rather than remain on the sidelines and quiet.

P-D: What else would you like St. Charles County residents to know about your approach to the office?

McCulloch: I’ve been an open book since I was 7 years old. But one of the things that I took pride in as a policeman is making sure the victims got their due, so I tried to stay in touch with them shortly after because no matter how small we might think the incident that they’re involved in is, it’s the biggest thing in the world to them. I realized that as a young policeman, so I try to stay in touch with them immediately after the incident occurred and then as things got closer to trial I would get back in touch with them to help them through. Just small things: You need a ride? Do you know where you’re going? And I also did that in my private practice, as far as getting back with people quickly. That’s one of the things that I will emphasize here, especially with our victim’s advocates: The victim is the most important person in this matter.