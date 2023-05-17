ST. CHARLES — Less than a year after tightening rules for short-term housing rentals in residential areas, the St. Charles City Council on Tuesday night imposed a one-year moratorium on allowing any new ones. The vote was 8-2.

"I'm listening to my constituents, and they're saying we have enough," Councilwoman Mary West, the sponsor of the measure, said in an interview before the meeting. "And most of the people I talk to don't want one next to their homes."

Since the new regulations went into effect last August, the council has approved about 70 of the 80 or so applications submitted for short-term permits in residential neighborhoods. Many are advertised on sites like Airbnb and Vrbo aimed at vacationers.

A one-year moratorium, West's resolution says, "would give the City time to evaluate the potential effects" of those rentals already approved. It will apply to rentals of 30 days or less and go into effect June 17.

Under the rules passed last year, each application has to be aired at a public hearing and requires council approval. In the past, that wasn't required.

"The neighbors aren't just given a courtesy notification, they're allowed and invited to make public comments," Community Development Director Zach Tusinger, whose agency oversees the process, said in an interview.

The rules also set up a 500-foot buffer between new short-term rental properties and new noise and off-street parking requirements. Annual safety inspections also are required.

Moreover, they established a maximum on the number of short-term rental units within the city's residential areas — no more than 0.5% of St. Charles' total housing units in the most recent census. The current cap is 158, Tusinger said.

So far, Tusinger said, most of the permits sought have been in the city's older neighborhoods in closer proximity to St. Charles' main tourist draw — the Main Street commercial district.

He said most of the properties are held by local residents but that two St. Louis area-based companies also are in the market.

Tusinger said his office was neutral on the moratorium idea.

"We can see the pros and cons of a moratorium," he said. "I certainly understand there are members of the council who would like us to tap the brakes" on new permits.

West's proposal won't affect short-term rentals in areas with commercial zoning.

The resolution was voted on by the council without any discussion.

Earlier in the meeting, the council rejected a requested permit for a new short-term rental of a home at 415 Lindenwood Avenue after several nearby residents spoke against it.