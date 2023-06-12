WENTZVILLE — St. Charles Community College has purchased 55 acres of woods and grass pastures west of Wentzville for a multiphase campus expansion.

Construction on the college’s third campus, at the southeast corner of the intersection of Schaper Road and Interstate Drive, is set to begin this fall and cost $35 million. The site is about 20 miles west of the main campus and is expected to open in 2025.

“This location puts us closer to more of our service area,” said John Wiemann, a former state representative who now works as the college’s vice president for workforce and strategic initiatives. “Western St. Charles County was a great spot for us to put this campus.”

But the new developments also usher in the arrival of urban sprawl to this corner of forest and pasture. Across the street from the proposed campus, a real estate partnership is pitching 52 luxury homes. And some residents are worried.

“With the college on one side and the houses on the other, this isn’t going to feel like much of a country neighborhood anymore,” neighbor Angela Heath said at a Wentzville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Tuesday.

College officials said the new campus is the future of vocational education.

St. Charles Community College was founded in 1986 and now enrolls more than 5,600 students. It has a 228-acre campus in Cottleville and a 28-acre campus in Dardenne Prairie. It primarily serves St. Charles, Warren, Callaway, Lincoln, Montgomery and Pike counties.

The first building on the new campus will be the college’s Regional Workforce Innovation Center, a 48,000-square-foot, two-story building where students will be able to study everything from renewable energy development and cybersecurity to robotics and software engineering. A pre-training program for aspiring plumbers and pipefitters will also be offered.

“I can say that every program that we are designing and developing that may have more of a futuristic feel is driven off of labor market data,” said Amy Koehler, the college’s vice president of academic affairs, who is overseeing the development of the new campus with Wiemann. “This campus and this college is all about helping to meet the workforce needs of our region’s employers.”

Officials expect the new campus to draw more students. The workforce center, they said, will likely appeal to nontraditional students seeking specific training.

Wiemann described the project as a “showcase campus.” It will feature a 15,000-square-foot bay to bring in large equipment like robotic arms and airplanes. It will have a “maker space” where students can tinker with their own inventions and classrooms for metal fabrication classroom, robotic welding and hydraulics and pneumatics, among others.

The college is using about $20 million in state funding and about $10 million from Proposition CC, approved by voters in August 2020 to improve college campus security technology, expand workforce and technical education programs, and replace aging science labs on the college’s main campus. It will fundraise for the rest.

But the workforce center will only take up a fraction of the new campus. Officials are still considering what else to build but expect the site to be fully developed by 2033, Wiemann said.

“We fully expect this campus to create a lot more growth in that area,” Wiemann said.

Resident Frank Quesenberry isn’t sticking around to see how the neighborhood changes.

“I’ve got nothing against the college, but I don’t want to look at a college next door. I know it is not going to be an eyesore, but it is not going to be country anymore,” said Quesenberry, who sold more than 200 acres of his family’s ancestral farm to developers and is preparing to move westward from the place that he has called home for his entire life.

“It wasn’t that long ago that it was gravel roads out here,” said Quesenberry, who from the front window of his home would be looking directly at the workforce center.

His former farm is being developed by Jaeger Builders. They are partnering with Michelle Cimmarusti, a real estate agent in Wildwood, on selling up to 52 luxury homes on 3-acre home sites in the planned development of what is being called the Estates at Schaper Farms.

“We are really excited about this development because we think it is a good mix of country lifestyle with the amenities of being in a larger community,” said Cimmarusti, who added that she does not believe the nearby college campus will adverse effect real estate values.

“We’re not fearful of the college campus,” Cimmarusti said.

The Wentzville board of aldermen will hold a public hearing Wednesday on the college’s rezoning request.