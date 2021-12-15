St. Charles County acquires land for new park west of Wentzville

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — County officials on Wednesday announced the purchase of a 199-acre site west of Wentzville to be turned into a new county park.

The county paid $6 million for the land, near West Meyer Road and Highway W, said county spokeswoman Mary Enger.

Enger said the seller, Thomas DuBray, will continue to live on 11 acres under a lease-back option; he has up to three years to relocate, she said. The purchase price was less than the appraised value, Enger said.

"Wentzville is a growing, rapidly changing area," County Executive Steve Ehlmann said in a statement. "This beautiful park property gives us an opportunity to maintain green space for the future."

More information on plans for the new park and an opening date will be released later. Enger said most of the site is in an unincorporated area and a portion is in Foristell.

The money to buy the site comes from a countywide use tax on purchases from out-of-state companies that is earmarked for the parks system. The County Council approved the purchase in a closed executive session in May.

The county parks department currently has 17 parks open to the public and four other areas in reserve for future development.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.