 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Charles County acquires land for new park west of Wentzville
0 comments

St. Charles County acquires land for new park west of Wentzville

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Charles County Old Courthouse/Executive Office Building

St. Charles County's Historic Courthouse, which now houses the County Council chambers and the county executive's office. (File photo.)

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — County officials on Wednesday announced the purchase of a 199-acre site west of Wentzville to be turned into a new county park.

The county paid $6 million for the land, near West Meyer Road and Highway W, said county spokeswoman Mary Enger.

Enger said the seller, Thomas DuBray, will continue to live on 11 acres under a lease-back option; he has up to three years to relocate, she said. The purchase price was less than the appraised value, Enger said.

"Wentzville is a growing, rapidly changing area," County Executive Steve Ehlmann said in a statement. "This beautiful park property gives us an opportunity to maintain green space for the future."

More information on plans for the new park and an opening date will be released later. Enger said most of the site is in an unincorporated area and a portion is in Foristell.

The money to buy the site comes from a countywide use tax on purchases from out-of-state companies that is earmarked for the parks system. The County Council approved the purchase in a closed executive session in May.

The county parks department currently has 17 parks open to the public and four other areas in reserve for future development.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mayor signs bill that repeals St. Louis ban on possessing small amounts of marijuana

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News