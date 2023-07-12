ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Officials are moving forward with a plan to install 40 new license plate readers along major roadways in St. Charles County.

The cameras, which record a vehicle's license plate, make, model, color and other identifying features, are the second phase in a major initiative to install readers around the county to assist in crime investigations.

The readers were purchased with money from federal aid, and installation, which is expected to cost just less than $900,000, will be paid for with revenue from the county's half-cent transportation sales tax. Installation is expected to begin in the coming weeks, county officials said.

The readers will be installed along Interstate 70, Highway 40, Highway 79, Highway 61 and Highway 364, and they will relay information to a regional intelligence center, said St. Charles County police Chief Kurt Frisz. The St. Charles County Police Department partners with St. Louis County police to form the regional center.

"These cameras are great investigative tools for law enforcement," said Frisz, who added that the license plate readers that have been installed already have led to arrests in several burglary cases.

While the license plate readers have the support of law enforcement, the devices have drawn criticism from civil liberties advocates who worry that the devices amount to full-scale government surveillance of unsuspecting motorists.

"We could solve crimes if you let the government put cameras in everybody’s bedrooms, but we’re not willing to go there," Jay Stanley, senior policy analyst with the American Civil Liberties Union wrote in a paper last year. "Are we willing to let cameras change the nature of our public spaces?”

St. Charles County joins several other municipalities in the region with the purchase and installation of license plate readers, which officials noted pass along information only if a vehicle matches the description of one that's wanted for a crime. Among other cities to make use of the tool are Ballwin, Brentwood, Bridgeton, Eureka, St. Ann and others.

"These are not red light cameras. They are not looking for traffic infractions," Frisz said. "If you are not a suspect in a criminal investigation, then you have nothing to worry about these cameras."

The first phase of St. Charles County's efforts began in 2021 when the county started installing license plate readers at the entrances to county parks.

Frisz cited one case where a vehicle break-in at Indian Camp Creek Park, in northwestern St. Charles County, was solved using data from a license plate reader, and a vehicle with out-of-state plates was tracked and the suspects were arrested in Maryland Heights.

Frisz said he expects more license plate readers to be in St. Charles County's future, with more of the surveillance devices potentially being added to secondary roadways in unincorporated areas of the county.

The license plate readers on highways will be manufactured by a different company than the one that manufactured the ones used at park entrances: The highway cameras are manufactured by Genetec, and the park cameras were manufactured by Flock Safety, an Atlanta-based startup that also has sold cameras to law enforcement officials in St. Louis County.

Several cities in St. Charles County are pursuing license plate readers, too: Weldon Spring, for example, where the board of aldermen will meet Thursday to approve a $80,000 purchase agreement for seven license plate readers. The readers are tentatively slated to be installed at intersections along Highway 94, Patriotic Trail, Pitman Hill Road, and elsewhere.

Weldon Spring's devices would be mounted onto Ameren Missouri-owned utility poles if the agreement is approved later this week.