ST. CHARLES — The St. Charles County Council has confirmed Demetrius Cianci-Chapman as the county’s new public health department director.
Cianci-Chapman is a registered nurse and public health researcher who most recently helped lead a federally-funded initiative to improve the care of American Indians and Alaska Natives at 24 hospitals in seven states.
He replaces Hope Woodson, who resigned in July after serving in the role for over four years to take a job directing the St. Petersburg Free Center Health Clinic in Florida.
Cianci-Chapman grew up in Jefferson County and earned his undergraduate and two master’s degrees from St. Louis University. He began his career working as a critical care nurse with BJC HealthCare and as a public health nurse and program coordinator in East St. Louis, where he received national awards for work to combat lead poisoning.
After leaving Missouri in 2005, he worked in Arizona and New Mexico, first with the U.S. Public Health Service at medical facilities serving Native Americans and then at a hospital as a nursing supervisor, where he also conducted research and prevention work for the New Mexico Department of Health.
Cianci-Chapman went on to work as the director of nursing services for the New Mexico health department and eventually served as the director of the New Mexico Board of Nursing, where he oversaw licensing and nursing education in the state.
Since May 2018, he served as the senior director of the Partnership to Advance Tribal Health, overseeing an $18 million federal grant.