Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The St. Charles County Council is sending $1.1 million more to the construction of a new boat dock at Klondike Park on the Missouri River near Augusta.

The additional funding, which comes from a St. Charles County Port Authority grant, will pay for the construction of a boom to deflect debris floating downriver away from the dock.

Since July, the county has invested $2.7 million at Klondike Park, largely for dock construction and the extension of water, sewer and electric lines.

John Greifzu, assistant director of administration for St. Charles County, said county officials hope to have the boat dock ready for public use in July.

But some speakers at Tuesday's council meeting urged the council to reject the additional $1.1 million, arguing the debris boom would only benefit the new luxury yacht cruises offered by the Hoffmann Family of Companies, which has been buying up land and wineries in the Augusta area.

The Hoffmanns have invested more than $150 million into the Augusta region, buying wineries and various other properties including short-term rentals, retailers and other businesses. The company launched the Miss Augusta yacht in October 2021, in hopes of bolstering the number of people visiting the area.

But Greifzu refuted those concerns Wednesday. He said the yacht is docked at Klondike, but uses a privately-constructed dock downstream from the public dock.

When the construction project is completed, it will be one of the few public boat docks along the Missouri River in the St. Louis area.

"It is something that will be used both by recreational pleasure boaters and fishermen," Greifzu said.