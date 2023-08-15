ST. CHARLES COUNTY — St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann is urging Gov. Mike Parson to call legislators back to Jefferson City to fix what he says is unclear language in a law that would allow the county to give senior-citizen homeowners a property tax break.

The St. Charles County Council is considering the tax break, allowed under the recently signed Senate Bill 190. But Ehlmann, who said he supports the tax break, said it's unclear if the bill allows the county to freeze only its own property taxes or if it can freeze taxes in other taxing districts in the county, such as public schools, fire and ambulance districts, and the library district.

"It is a half-baked pie. … Who is going to bake the rest of it?" Ehlmann said after a county council meeting Monday night where the potential tax break came up for discussion for the first time. "Is it up to the county to finish baking it and risk the judge throwing it out, or does the state go back and finish baking it?"

All council members were supportive of the tax break, but they disagreed on implementation. Monday's meeting on several occasions turned into a shouting match between Ehlmann and councilmen Mike Elam and Joe Brazil.

Brazil criticized County Counselor Rory O'Sullivan for attempting to sway council members away from supporting the tax break during a presentation, which outlined inconsistent guidelines for the bill and the cost of implementation. Elam and Ehlmann defended the presentation and countered that O'Sullivan was "not taking a side."

"All Rory was doing was bringing up the questions that are undefined in the bill," Elam said.

St. Charles County joins St. Louis County in discussing a freeze on property taxes for seniors. The St. Louis County Council is expected to reconsider on Tuesday night a proposal that would implement the tax freeze after members voted it down in July. Under Senate Bill 190, counties can adopt a measure by ordinance or voter approval that gives a tax break to seniors who are eligible for Social Security retirement benefits and are required to make tax payments on a home they own.

Terry Hollander, who chairs the St. Charles County Council, said he was "shocked" by St. Louis County's decision to bring it up in June even "with all these questions that were still out there."

"So they voted it down, and I did not want that to happen here," Hollander said. "If we vote, when we vote, we need to be knowing exactly what we are voting on and what it means."

Ehlmann said he has asked the county's legal counsel to draft a proposal to enact the tax freeze, and he plans to submit the proposal for review in advance of the council's Aug. 28 meeting.

The proposal, which will use the "most broad interpretation of the law," will likely be challenged in court if enacted by the council, Ehlmann said. A broad interpretation would allow the county to freeze property taxes for all districts, while a narrow interpretation would limit council members to freezing only the county's property taxes.

"I fully expect at least one school district will sue us, and we will go to court to make our best arguments as to why we think we are right," Ehlmann said. "It will ultimately be left to a judge to decide. Courts are a terrible place for laws to be made — which is why the legislature should have written a better bill."

Ehlmann said he will meet with St. Charles County school administrators in September, and the bill will be the main point of that meeting.

"We're just 2% of the property taxes that people pay. To give the kind of relief that people are hoping for, then we need to interpret this bill broadly," said Ehlmann, who has written a second letter to Parson requesting the special session during the upcoming veto session in September.

Ehlmann will also meet with the county's legislative delegation on Aug. 28 in hopes of getting some clarification on the law.

Elam said he recently talked with three St. Charles County-area state representatives, all of whom voted for Senate Bill 190, and each representative gave him different answers for what, specifically, the bill allows.

"That gave me pause," Elam said. "I know there are a lot of folks who are saying to hurry up and vote for this. But that's why we are hitting the pause button on this to make sure that we write a good bill for St. Charles County."