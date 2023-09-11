ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Hundreds of St. Charles County residents are expected to attend a town hall Monday evening that is focused on continued concerns over atomic waste contamination in the region.

The town hall, organized by state Rep. Tricia Byrnes, R-Wentzville, is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at VFW Post 2866 in St. Charles. It is open to the public, and there is no cost to attend.

The featured speaker at the town hall is scheduled to be Denise DeGarmo, a political science professor, independent researcher and the author of “The Disposal of Radioactive Wastes in Metropolitan St. Louis Area.” The book, published in 2006, highlights the work of Mallinckrodt Chemical Works, which processed more than 300,000 tons of uranium in downtown St. Louis and Weldon Spring under government contracts.

“What she has is game-changing stuff, which is helpful for legislation but also makes your blood run cold with fear of what you may have been exposed to,” said Byrnes, a native of St. Charles County.

Monday’s town hall will likely be an emotionally charged event as residents seek answers, Byrnes said.

“We know they aren’t angry with us — they are angry with their federal government. They are angry because they’ve been lied to for all these years,” Byrnes said.

Byrnes said residents will be able to ask questions of DeGarmo and that she hopes attendees will use the information to consult with their physicians and to pressure Congress to pass a proposal to give radiation exposure compensation to St. Louis-area residents. The proposal is sponsored by U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

Byrnes said DeGarmo has specific information and can cite documents about what procedures for hazardous materials were and were not followed at Weldon Spring, where uranium processing began in 1957 and ended in 1966.

The site has been deemed heavily contaminated. Surface remediation in the area concluded in 2001 with completion of an on-site 41-acre disposal cell that is packed with contaminated waste from munitions production and uranium refining.

This is the second time in two months residents will gather to discuss the effects of radioactive contamination in St. Charles County. In August, residents filled the New Melle Sports and Recreation Center to discuss concerns about the uranium processing in Weldon Spring and the contamination of nearby August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area.

“People just want to hear the truth,” Byrnes said.

She said she hopes photographs of the crowds at the upcoming town hall and the one in August will likely help sway officials in Washington, D.C.

“It is all hands on deck to get this bill passed, and it is halfway through. When they see these pictures they will see that the people, the voters, in this community want answers, they want action,” Byrnes said.