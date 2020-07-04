St. Charles County man drowns in Missouri River

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A St. Charles County man drowned Friday while swimming in the Missouri River, authorities said.
The victim was identified as Gregory J. Muller of O'Fallon, according to a report by the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Muller, 62, was swimming off a sandbar near mile marker 54 of the river around 4 p.m. when he became caught in an eddy, the report said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Charles County Ambulance District personnel less than an hour later.
