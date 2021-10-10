St. Charles County musician reunited with guitar, friends after 45 years

When they arrived at the restaurant, they learned that the show had been canceled, because a thunderstorm had knocked out the power. But someone pointed out that Brokaw was in the parking lot.

Brokaw didn't recognize Burk, but he recognized the guitar. He asked where Burk had gotten the instrument.

"I got it from you, in 1976," Burk said.

'It just makes you think'

On Sunday afternoon on the patio at the Dog Prairie Tavern in St. Paul, Brokaw slung a paisley guitar strap over his shoulder and played a set with his band, Common Ground. He wore a tie-dyed T-shirt with the name of the establishment emblazoned across it. Burk and Boden cheered him on.

"We're going to make it an annual thing," Boden said.

The guitar is still in good condition, and Brokaw paid to have an electric pickup installed in it so that he can plug it into an amplifier.

Now 65 years old, retired, and living in Warrenton, Brokaw said he's had a change in perspective since reuniting with his guitar, and his friends.

"All the bad news in the world, I just got real cynical about things ... Nobody's agreeing on anything, and everything is so bad. Then something like that happens, and it just makes you think," Brokaw said. "There's a lot of good people out there."

