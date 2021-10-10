St. Charles County musician reunited with guitar, friends after 45 years

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Against all odds, Gary Brokaw put his fingers on the frets of an acoustic guitar he'd once lost for four-and-a-half decades, and strummed a Kenny Loggins song on Sunday to a crowd at a St. Charles County bar.
He paused before the band launched into a cover of Wichita Lineman, by Glen Campbell.
"This is the first time I've played this guitar in front of a crowd of people in 45 years," Brokaw told the audience.
He was alluding to a story, first reported by the Bakersfield Californian, about a military assignment, an estranged friendship, and a Midwestern thunderstorm that nearly stole the 1970 Epiphone from Brokaw permanently.
Langley
Brokaw, who grew up in St. Charles, hitchhiked around the country for a while after high school, and then joined the Air Force. He was assigned to Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, where he worked as a bomb technician. One of the first friends he made there was Scot Burk, from Indiana.
One day in 1976, Brokaw needed $100 to pay a traffic ticket, and Burk agreed to lend him the money.
Brokaw promised to return the money on payday, which was still a few weeks away, and he gave Burk his acoustic guitar as collateral.
Then Burk was transferred to Holland, Brokaw was transferred to Alaska, and the pair lost touch. Burk still had Brokaw's guitar, and he carried it with him for decades.
First to Holland, where he was stationed for three years. Then for a few months to Indiana, where he went to see his family. Then to Arizona, where he got a job, and graduated from Arizona State University. Then to California, where Burk worked as an engineer, up until he retired about three years ago.
Over the years, Burk bought a couple of song books, and learned a little from friends, but he never really picked it up. He never wanted to sell the instrument, because he had always loved the sound.
"I couldn't play for nothing, but I kept it," Burk said.
A power outage
Decades later, living in Bakersfield, California, Burk couldn't recall Brokaw's last name. Then he reconnected with a roommate from the Air Force, who remembered it, and Burk's wife, Linda Boden, started sleuthing online.
She found out that Brokaw lived in the St. Louis area, and was in a band. She started contacting some of the establishments where they played regularly. She found an event in June, at a grill in St. Peters, and the couple hopped a plane to Missouri and brought the guitar with them.
When they arrived at the restaurant, they learned that the show had been canceled, because a thunderstorm had knocked out the power. But someone pointed out that Brokaw was in the parking lot.
Brokaw didn't recognize Burk, but he recognized the guitar. He asked where Burk had gotten the instrument.
"I got it from you, in 1976," Burk said.
'It just makes you think'
On Sunday afternoon on the patio at the Dog Prairie Tavern in St. Paul, Brokaw slung a paisley guitar strap over his shoulder and played a set with his band, Common Ground. He wore a tie-dyed T-shirt with the name of the establishment emblazoned across it. Burk and Boden cheered him on.
"We're going to make it an annual thing," Boden said.
The guitar is still in good condition, and Brokaw paid to have an electric pickup installed in it so that he can plug it into an amplifier.
Now 65 years old, retired, and living in Warrenton, Brokaw said he's had a change in perspective since reuniting with his guitar, and his friends.
"All the bad news in the world, I just got real cynical about things ... Nobody's agreeing on anything, and everything is so bad. Then something like that happens, and it just makes you think," Brokaw said. "There's a lot of good people out there."