St. Charles County offers new ways to access documents

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Beginning Monday, people can do free searches for land ownership, federal tax lien and other documents around the country by coming into the county recorder of deeds office.

The service will be available through new software called Laredo and Tapestry. Printed copies of the information cost $1 a page.

Mary Enger, a county spokeswoman, said the software would access information in other areas that have signed up to use it. In the St. Louis area that includes St. Louis, St. Louis County and Franklin County.

The recorder’s office is in the County Administration Building at 201 North Second Street in St. Charles.

The two software platforms also are accessible from other locations by paying a fee.

In addition, the recorder’s office will begin allowing couples to apply for marriage licenses online through new APEX software. They will still have to go to a kiosk in the administration building to show a government-issued ID, verify their information, give a digital signature and pick up the license.

"This software makes our processes more convenient, saves time and provides a safer alternative’’ during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Recorder of Deeds Mary Dempsey.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.