St. Charles County beat reporter Ethan Colbert joins Beth O'Malley and public safety editor Alex Valentine (who is also his boss) to discuss his coverage of a growing region of the St. Louis area. Colbert's coverage includes articles about concerns some residents raised over the attire of a St. Charles City-County Library employee, residential developments and politics. You can email him at ecolbert@post-dispatch.com.
St. Charles County reporter talks about an area where 'everything is bigger:' Inside the Post-Dispatch
