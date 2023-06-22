ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Dozens of residents showed up Wednesday evening to oppose the rezoning of a property that would allow developers to build more than 500 homes in rural St. Charles County.

The county's planning and zoning board recommended the St. Charles County Council reject the rezoning, which would allow developers to build a 356-acre, 556-home subdivision on largely rural, wooded land along the Highway DD corridor west of O'Fallon.

Neighbors complained that the development, known as "Tall Tree," would bring largely dense housing that takes away from the area's rural nature. They worried about traffic congestion and the development's impact on the nearby August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area. The subdivision, which would include all single-family homes, would be the largest housing development built in unincorporated St. Charles County in recent years.

The developer, KM Investment Group IV, pledged to keep 126 acres "untouched" as natural green space, including 84 acres of trees.

More than 20 residents, many clad in red shirts opposing the development, spoke in opposition ahead of the commission's 5-2 vote to recommend the rezoning be denied.

Among the speakers at Wednesday night's meeting, which was moved to Family Arena because of expected response, was O'Fallon resident Tom Regan, who described the development as a "disaster in the making" in its current form. He and several other speakers said the development needed to be redesigned to have fewer houses on larger lots, as outlined in the county's 2030 Master Plan.

The master plan states that portions of the proposed Tall Tree property should be developed into low-density housing of 1 to 4 houses per acre and rural residential housing of 1 unit per 3 acres — less dense housing than sought by developers.

"Don't rezone it," said Steven Farber, of New Melle. Make them redo their plans to fit the plan that you created."

An attorney who spoke at the meeting on behalf of the developers said the neighborhood has changed since the adoption of the county's 2030 master plan.

"The Duckett Creek Sanitary Sewer District building a new plant has opened this whole area up to development," he said. The new sanitary treatment plant, which is under construction, will be able to treat 2.5 million gallons of sewer waste per day when operational, which changes how much housing the area can support.

Other critics noted that the development would have adverse effect on wildlife the environment in urging the commission to vote in opposition.

"Most people want to see the moon, the stars, the planets, all the things in the night sky that you can't see in the city," said Amy White, who volunteers with the astronomy site at Broemmelsiek Park, which is next to to the proposed development. "I realize that this is a tiny sliver in the grand scheme of things, but light pollution from this development will all but ruin what we have at the astronomy site."

The site, White said, is regularly visited by school classes, scouting troops, church groups, and others.

The attorney pledged that developers would do a light study to ensure that as little light pollution as possible would spill over into Broemmelsiek Park.

The homes would be built in phases, with the first phase beginning construction next year, and the homes ready for residents to move in sometime in 2025. The second phase would begin construction in 2026, and the third and fourth would begin the following two years.

Voting in support of the rezoning request were Zoning Commission Chair Paul Ellis and Zoning Commissioner Tim Baker, who also serves on the St. Charles County Council.

The request now heads to the St. Charles County Council for its July 31 meeting. The council could approve the request despite the planning and zoning commission's recommendation.

Massive housing development may come to St. Charles County. Meeting moved to Family Arena. Developers are seeking to build a 356-acre, 556-home subdivision known as "Tall Tree" on the largely rural, wooded land along the Highway DD corridor west of O'Fallon.