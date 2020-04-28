St. Charles County to follow Gov. Parson's reopening plan, county executive says

St. Charles County is the third most populous county in the state. With a population of more than 400,000 people, it has more people than the city of St. Louis.

Parson has said local leaders may keep stricter rules in place, and both St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page have extended stay-home orders indefinitely.

In Jefferson County, County Executive Dennis Gannon announced in a statement Monday that he was reviewing the governor's plan and would issue a local reopening plan Tuesday.

In St. Charles County, Ehlmann issued an executive order on March 23 requiring residents to remain home except to go to work or to engage in activities they deem "necessary to their physical, mental or spiritual well-being," but the county executive emphasized Tuesday that the orders never shut down businesses.

“I left it up to residents and businesses to determine what was essential,” he said in a statement. “And both did a great job at doing so. Our local retail stores and other places of public accommodation communicated social distancing requirements to customers and that has helped us to limit the spread of COVID-19 enough that I feel we are ready to take the next step the Governor has recommended.”