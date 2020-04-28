St. Charles County to follow Gov. Parson's reopening plan, county executive says

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — St. Charles County will follow Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's plan for reopening much of the state's economy next week on May 4, County Executive Steve Ehlmann has announced.
“The rate of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 population is less than half that of St. Louis city and county,” Ehlmann said in a statement Tuesday. “We believe St. Charles County is ready to reduce restrictions and, while continuing to require social distancing, allow individuals to make decisions on whether to frequent a business.”
The governor's plan, released Monday, allows all businesses to reopen and religious services and other events to resume if people follow guidelines, including staying six feet apart. Jobs that require workers to be within six feet of people will not have to follow the six-foot distancing rule, according to guidance from the governor's office.
Retailers, including grocery stores, will only be allowed to fill locations to 25% of the business’ building occupancy limit if the facility is less than 10,000 square feet. Retail locations larger than that can only allow 10% of their occupancy limit, according to the plan.
St. Charles County is the third most populous county in the state. With a population of more than 400,000 people, it has more people than the city of St. Louis.
Parson has said local leaders may keep stricter rules in place, and both St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page have extended stay-home orders indefinitely.
In Jefferson County, County Executive Dennis Gannon announced in a statement Monday that he was reviewing the governor's plan and would issue a local reopening plan Tuesday.
In St. Charles County, Ehlmann issued an executive order on March 23 requiring residents to remain home except to go to work or to engage in activities they deem "necessary to their physical, mental or spiritual well-being," but the county executive emphasized Tuesday that the orders never shut down businesses.
“I left it up to residents and businesses to determine what was essential,” he said in a statement. “And both did a great job at doing so. Our local retail stores and other places of public accommodation communicated social distancing requirements to customers and that has helped us to limit the spread of COVID-19 enough that I feel we are ready to take the next step the Governor has recommended.”
As of Tuesday morning, St. Charles County had 572 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 32 deaths. Nearly half the county's deaths are connected to an outbreak at the Frontier Health & Rehabilitation nursing home where at least 60 residents and 12 staff members have been infected. At least 15 residents at the nursing home with the virus have died.
