ST. CHARLES — St. Charles officials have gone to court in their push to get a federal agency to require Ameren to spend millions of dollars to help the city deal with groundwater contamination near the city's drinking-water wells.

The city, in documents filed last week in U.S. District Court in St. Louis, said a proposed cleanup agreement between the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the electric utility "ignores substantial new data."

The city also has asked a federal judge to allow it to formally intervene in the case.

Among other things, the city says a previous EPA decision relies on "the fundamentally flawed assumption" that blending of contaminated groundwater with clean water will continue to ensure that contaminants remain at safe levels in the city's water supply.

"We have stepped up and are asking for the courts to make a judgment," St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said in an interview Wednesday. He declined to comment further.

EPA and the city have been dealing with contamination in the city's well field for decades and the city has shut down several of its wells over the years as a precaution.

At issue with Ameren is contamination linked to use of a cleaning product at a nearby utility substation many years ago. EPA also has said there has been contamination from a defunct Findett Corp. chemical facility that operated from 1962 to 1973.

EPA has said while Ameren has done groundwater cleanup for the past decade, further study is needed to determine the source of migrating contaminants in the well field that St. Charles officials are concerned about now. Ameren supports doing additional testing.

St. Charles officials in their court filing also deny what they say are statements by EPA and Ameren that a nearby city sanitary sewer line might also be a source of contamination.

The new St. Charles court documents do not specify what St. Charles wants EPA to require Ameren to do. Borgmeyer has said in interviews that more than $100 million in work is needed to protect the city water supply.

He said that includes the cost of digging wells in a new well field away from the contamination and upgrading the city's water treatment plant. He said the city's most recent estimate also includes the cost of buying and using equipment to clean up some wells previously shut down, so they can be used until new wells are operating.