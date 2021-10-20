St. Charles lawmaker dies of stroke

JEFFERSON CITY — A member of the Missouri House of Representatives from St. Charles died Wednesday.

Rep. Tom Hannegan, a Republican, suffered a stroke Wednesday morning and died at about noon, said Scott Mell, his campaign treasurer.

Hannegan, 51, was elected to his first two-year term in November 2016, representing the 65th House District encompassing the northern part of the county.

In addition to his legislative duties, Hannegan served as publisher and editor-in-chief of Street Scape Magazine. He is also an associate-broker with Hannegan Real Estate & Construction LLC, a family-owned business.

A St. Louis native, Hannegan graduated from Duchesne High School in 1988. He received his bachelor’s from Lindenwood College in 1992, and received his Master of Science in Human Resources from Lindenwood University in 1998.

As a member of the Republican majority, Hannegan championed legislation that would pave the way for the release of older, nonviolent inmates.