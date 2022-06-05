 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Charles man charged with sexually abusing child to make pornography

St. Charles man charged with sexually abusing child to make pornography

ST. CHARLES — A St. Charles man was charged Friday with a sex crime against a child. 

Ronald Christopher Lawrence, 23, of the 1400 block of Rue Street, was charged with first-degree statutory sodomy.

St. Charles County police said an 8-year-old child was found at Lawrence's home along with another man. Police did not identify the other man. 

Police said they served a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into a 23-year-old man who was suspected of possessing, producing and distributing child pornography of the child. Court records say Lawrence admitted sending child pornography via social media to someone who lives overseas.

He also admitted sexual contact with the same child in early 2021, charges said.

Police said they identified another victim during their investigation and believe there may be more. 

Lawrence was being held without bail at the St. Charles County jail. No attorney was listed for Lawrence in court records. 

