ST. CHARLES — The annual St. Charles Riverfest Celebration has been postponed until Aug. 30-31 to allow Frontier Park to recover from recent Missouri River flooding, the city of St. Charles said Monday.
“We have been working hard on our plans for the Fourth of July Riverfest celebration but, as you are well aware, the river has been working against us,” city spokeswoman Beth Norviel said.
The Jaycee’s Fourth of July Parade will still take place on July 4, starting at 10 a.m., the city said.
Riverfest features live music and entertainment, a carnival, food and craft vendors, and fireworks.
For more information, go to discoverstcharles.com.