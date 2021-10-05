St. Charles pulls proposal for Charlottesville-based statue of Sacagawea

St. Charles submitted one of at least seven proposals from around the country for the statue, and launched a GoFundMe page Aug. 10 to pay for the relocation. Yet about eight weeks later, only $3,900 of the $50,000 goal had been pledged.

On top of that, Borgmeyer’s request for the backing of the Osage Nation, which has a historical connection to Missouri, was rebuffed.

The tribe’s Traditional Cultural Advisors committee replied in a letter last month that the city "would be perpetuating an outdated view of Native American women" with the statue, and suggested the city consider commissioning an original sculpture instead.

They also suggested that Borgmeyer contact the Shoshone tribe, which Sacagawea was part of, but the mayor said Monday he wasn’t going to “continue jumping through all of those hoops.” Borgmeyer also said he had not personally received the Osage Nation response.

Borgmeyer’s quest had some supporters, including at least one descendant each of Clark and Sacagawea, who provided comments that the city included in its proposal.