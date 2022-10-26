St. Charles wants Ameren to pay up to $60 million to protect city drinking water

ST. CHARLES — St. Charles officials want Ameren Missouri to spend about $40 million to move wells supplying much of the city's drinking water away from groundwater contamination linked to a company substation.

Mayor Dan Borgmeyer and other officials also want the electric utility to pay for improvements at the city's water treatment plant to remove any contaminants. That could cost another $10 million to $20 million.

City officials on Wednesday asked federal regulators to require Ameren to make the improvements. The substation is on Huster Road near Highway 370.

Borgmeyer emphasized that while the city's water is safe now, efforts are needed to keep it that way. He said the treatment plant supplies water throughout the city.

"It is safe for consumption and use, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure that it is safe for the future," he said at a news conference Wednesday at the Foundry Art Centre in the city's Main Street shopping district.

If Ameren doesn't cover the costs, he said, the city would have to do the work itself and pass the costs on to residents and businesses through higher water rates, or use other city revenue.

"It is not fair or right that you should bear the additional cost caused by others," he said.

Craig Giesmann, director of environmental services for Ameren Missouri, didn't comment on the demand for the multimillion-dollar outlay. But he said the company would continue to work with the city and regulators on the issue, as it has for many years.

He said Ameren installed a groundwater treatment system several years ago, with input from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, and that it has been "very, very successful" in eliminating contaminants.

Borgmeyer said he called the news conference because he wants changes in a proposed agreement filed in court recently by Ameren and the EPA. The document outlines the utility's responsibilities for dealing with the contamination.

He also said groundwater samples in recent months showed increased contamination in the area but that the agreement was based on earlier information.

"The contamination that we're seeing is beginning to migrate to other wells that were further away from the contamination source," said Nick Galla, the city's public works director.

Because of the new readings, he said, the city this year shut down two of its seven water wells, including one last month. That followed the closing of two other wells in 2005 and 2011 because of contamination.

Prior to the recent shutdowns, Galla said, the city got about 60% of its water from the wells and the remainder from a plant run by the city of St. Louis along the Missouri River in Chesterfield.

Now those percentages have reversed, Galla said. It's cheaper for the city to produce its own water rather than contract with St. Louis.

Regarding the new contamination readings, Giesmann of Ameren said, "We support constructive discussions ... with EPA, DNR and the city to understand what's there and discuss the next steps."

Borgmeyer called on St. Charles residents to contact the EPA about the agreement with Ameren and said mailings would be sent across the city on the issue.

He also asked the EPA to hold two public meetings and extend the public comment period until 30 days after the second meeting. Now the period is set to expire Nov. 3.

Curtis Carey, an EPA spokesman, said the agency agreed to extend the comment deadline another 30 days and would consider the request for public meetings. He said a virtual public meeting was held on the issue last February.

"If there is (new) information and data that show ongoing concerns, we definitely take those in consideration," he said.

The EPA also is working with several other companies in charge of cleaning up chemical contamination tied to a defunct chemical manufacturing plant about a half-mile from the substation.