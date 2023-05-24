ST. CHARLES — St. Charles officials on Wednesday filed a new lawsuit seeking millions of dollars from Ameren to reimburse the city for its expenses in dealing with groundwater contamination near the city's drinking-water wells.

"We need to recover the expenses that our taxpayers have incurred to continue to provide safe drinking water to our community and to implement a long-term, safe and sustainable solution," Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said in a statement.

"Our citizens should not — and will not — bear that cost."

The suit, which lists St. Charles County as a co-plaintiff, also alleges that contamination from an Ameren substation has created a permanent "stigma" caused by a perception that the city's drinking water is unsafe.

That, the suit contends, has spurred a decline in or a reduced rate of growth of population, tourism, economic activity and tax revenue in the city and county.

The argument was made despite gains in population in recent Census Bureau estimates for St. Charles and St. Charles County. Much of the rest of the metro area experienced reductions in population.

In response to the suit, an official with Ameren's Missouri operations repeated that the electric utility is carrying out directives from the federal Environmental Protection Agency to clean up groundwater contaminated by cleaning solvents used years ago at its substation near the city wellfield.

"Ameren Missouri has consistently focused on the continued safety of the drinking water in the city of St. Charles," Craig Giesmann, director of environmental services. "We have tried to work collaboratively with the city."

Borgmeyer was joined at a news conference outside the St. Charles County Courthouse by County Executive Steve Ehlmann and former Gov. Jay Nixon, an attorney for one of the law firms retained by the city and county.

The lawsuit, which was filed in St. Charles County Circuit Court and seeks a jury trial, doesn't specify a damage amount.

However, Borgmeyer has said in past interviews that more than $100 million in work is needed to protect the city water supply, including digging a new wellfield.

That figure also includes money spent on new filtering equipment at the city's water treatment plant that the city hopes will eventually allow it to begin using some of the wells it had shut down voluntarily in recent years because of the contamination.

The city also has had to increase the amount of water it purchases from St. Louis.

The EPA also has attributed contamination in the area to a defunct Findett Corp. chemical facility that operated decades ago.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday was in addition to efforts launched by the city in federal court on the issue earlier this year.