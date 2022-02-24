 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Peters man killed when vehicle slides on ice, overturns on I-44

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Peters man was killed Thursday afternoon when his vehicle slid on a patch of ice and overturned, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

John E. Mattingly, 52, died in the single-car crash about 4 p.m. on Interstate 44 in Phelps County.

Mattingly was driving his 2008 Chevrolet Impala westbound on I-44 near Rolla when it slid on some ice, leaving the roadway and striking a guardrail before rolling over, according to the highway patrol's report.

Mattingly was wearing a seat belt, the report noted.

