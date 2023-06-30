ST. CHARLES COUNTY — After more than three decades in public office, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann says he won’t seek reelection in 2026.

Ehlmann was elected to his fifth term as county executive last year, and he’ll be 77 at the end of his current term.

“I wouldn’t have run this last time, but I believed there was still important work to do,” Ehlmann said in an interview Thursday.

Ehlmann’s time as county executive saw major growth in St. Charles County as many counties in the region shrank or stagnated. The county has added more than 65,000 residents since he first took office in 2007 and is now home to about 410,000 people, according to latest census estimates. The county’s per capita income in 2020 ranked third in Missouri, behind only St. Louis County and Kansas City’s Platte County.

Before his tenure as county executive, Ehlmann served in both the Missouri House and Senate, and he was a circuit judge for four years.

Ehlmann said he’s known for a while this would likely be his final term as the top county official. Several people have already expressed interest to him about running in 2026, he said, noting that his announcement may trigger a “whole bunch of people to run.”

Candidate filing won’t get underway until February 2026.

Ehlmann has written two books, and he said he plans to focus more on writing after leaving office — and potentially return to private practice as an attorney.

Ehlmann’s decision stunned some leaders in St. Charles County, who said they have grown accustomed to his presence, especially during the tumultuous years of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2008 recession.

“Steve has provided St. Charles County with a steady hand in leadership that has really benefited us,” said St. Charles County Councilman Matt Swanson.

Swanson said he was especially grateful to Ehlmann for his work expanding the county’s park system, which now includes 21 parks and more than 4,300 acres, and the partnerships Ehlmann helped cultivate between St. Charles and St. Louis counties.

Mayors and county leaders alike praised Ehlmann for being a tireless advocate for St. Charles County.

“If I could, I would erect a Steve Ehlmann statue in the middle of the county. That is how much I think Steve Ehlmann has done for St. Charles County,” said St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer, who described himself as a lifelong friend of Ehlmann.

Borgmeyer and several other mayors including O’Fallon Mayor Bill Hennessy and St. Peters Mayor Len Pagano pointed to Ehlmann’s management of the county road board as his biggest unsung contribution to the county.

“There are so many road projects that he had the foresight to bring into reality,” said Pagano, who described Ehlmann as instrumental in the construction of the Blanchette Memorial Bridges over the Missouri River on Interstate 70, the creation of Highway 370 that connects St. Charles County and St. Louis County, and the expansion of Highway 364 from Mid Rivers Mall Drive to Interstate 64.

Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione said Ehlmann always included the county’s mayors in key discussions.

“He was an absolute asset for St. Charles County,” Guccione said.

Also praising Ehlmann’s time in county government was Ted House, a former state representative, state senator and county judge. House, a Democrat, served alongside Ehlmann, a Republican, in the state House and state Senate. The two later served together as judges in St. Charles County.

“Steve’s style is not to be a flamethrower, but someone who is always trying to bring people together,” House said. “I saw that when I served with him in Jefferson City, then as a judge, and now in his work as county executive. The people of St. Charles County should appreciate the job that he has done, because he has maximized this opportunity for the betterment of St. Charles County whether it is through economic development or infrastructure.”

Ehlmann said he has several more goals to accomplish before he leaves office, including helping oversee the widening of Interstate 70, addressing the traffic bottleneck at Wentzville on I-70, lobbying for changes to the management of Lambert International Airport, and grappling with the “crime problem in St. Louis.”

“You may not think that what happens in St. Louis city or St. Louis County impact us in St. Charles County, but they do,” Ehlmann said. “It is going to get harder and harder to convince businesses to move here and to get workers here until this region gets its crime problem under control. … We’ve got to work together — and I mean all of us — to bring an end to the absolute tragic number of killings and murders happening in St. Louis.”

Ehlmann noted that his criticism of St. Louis may rankle some, but he emphasized the connectivity of the region as, to potential businesses especially, St. Louis and St. Charles are one and the same.

“In Missouri, there are 100-plus counties that have not grown and have lost population over the past several decades. Kids grow up there, go to college and move away to Dallas, Phoenix, or somewhere else because there are no jobs in their hometowns,” Ehlmann said. “I don’t want that to happen to St. Charles. I want our kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids to be able to call St. Charles home and that only happens if we take action now.”