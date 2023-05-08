ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A stretch of Veterans Memorial Parkway near the St. Charles-St. Peters border will be temporarily converted to one-way heading eastbound, starting overnight Wednesday and lasting for much of the rest of the year.

Affected will be traffic between Mexico Road in St. Charles and Cave Springs Boulevard in St. Peters, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

MoDOT said the temporary change along the mile-long stretch is needed to allow construction of a new segment of Veterans that will go under Cave Springs Road without stopping for a traffic light.

Once completed, Veterans will return to its usual two-way pattern.