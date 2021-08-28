 Skip to main content
Students become overheated during cross-country meet in St. Charles County
Students become overheated during cross-country meet in St. Charles County

O'FALLON, Mo. — About a dozen high school students required medical care Saturday evening during a cross-country meet at Pheasant Run Golf Course in O'Fallon, Missouri.

Ambulances arrived during the meet after some runners became overheated, said Dana Rufkahr, Pheasant Run's general manager. They were treated on site.

The Fort Zumwalt North Twilight Invitational is the first contest of the season, Rufkahr said. Students from 30 schools across Missouri competed, and about 1,500 people attended the event.

Saturday's temperature climbed to 94 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, and had only dipped into the high 80s by time the first race started at 7 p.m.

