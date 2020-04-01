Two deaths among 21 cases reported at St. Charles nursing home

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Two nursing home residents in St. Charles have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, local health department officials confirmed Wednesday.

A woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s who were residents of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation are among the county’s recorded four deaths due to COVID-19, St. Charles County spokeswoman Mary Enger said.

Nineteen other people at the skilled-nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19, said St. Charles County Public Health Director Demetrius Cianci-Chapman.

Sixteen are residents, he said. Three are employees.

Kenneth Volk Jr. said his 86-year-old father, Kenneth Volk Sr., is among the Frontier residents who have tested positive.

The elder Volk, a Korean War veteran who worked as a programmer in the early days of computing, moved into the nursing home’s memory care facility last fall when he began needing more medical attention than he could get at home.

Volk Jr. said he hasn't been able to visit his father since March 1, not long before Frontier stopped allowing visitors in an attempt to protect residents.

“It’s hard because right now you don’t know if those last visits could be the last time I ever see him,” he said.

“But I am here at home and I just keep thinking about the people there in the thick of it taking care of him every day,” Volk Jr. said. “I know they’ve got his best intentions at heart and I know they are there putting themselves at risk to help my dad.”