Wentzville issues precautionary boil order for parts of city

WENTZVILLE — Officials issued a precautionary boil advisory for some parts of the city on Wednesday.
The boil advisory is in effect until clear test results are received, according to a Wentzville city Facebook post, which included a map of affected areas. At least 18 subdivisions were within the affected area.
A water main that feeds from the south to north side of Interstate 70 is damaged, and has been isolated for repairs, city officials said.
Water service has been restored for some residents affected by the water main damage. Residents with questions can call (636) 327-5101.