WENTZVILLE — Spectators at this year's Fourth of July parade in Wentzville will find a child leading the star-spangled event.

City officials announced recently that Jaxson Dreiling will serve as the Grand Marshal of the annual parade, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4. Dreiling is described by city leaders as a "young champion who has inspired the community with his resilience and unwavering spirit" following his diagnosis with stage four chronic kidney disease in January 2022.

Earlier this year, Dreiling received a life-saving kidney transplant from his mother.

"Jaxson is a symbol of strength and perseverance for our community," city officials said in an announcement.

In addition to the parade, Wentzville's Fourth of July festivities include a free swimming event at Progress Park pool from noon to 5 p.m. on July 4 and fireworks that evening from Progress Park starting at 9:30 p.m. A description of the parade route is available online on the city's website.