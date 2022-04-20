 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wentzville police report a shooting involving officers

WENTZVILLE — Officers were involved in a shooting that took place sometime around 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Pearce Boulevard, police said.

No details on the incident were available, but police in the St. Charles County town were asking the public to avoid the area while an investigation is ongoing. It was unclear whether an officer fired the shots, someone else or multiple people.

The area where the shooting took place is a busy commercial area, including a bank, restaurants and retail stores.

