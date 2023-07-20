ST. CHARLES — A St. Louis County woman was sentenced Thursday for striking a St. Charles County deputy with an SUV, leaving him seriously injured, before leading police on a 5-mile chase.

Tiffany Kanzler, 29, of Florissant, was sentenced to 23 years in prison Thursday for second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and property damage related to a string of crimes on Jan. 5, 2022.

The series of events started when St. Charles County’s auto theft task force stopped a GMC Denali that Kanzler was driving in an area near Interstate 70 and Fifth Street.

St. Charles County sheriff's Deputy Steven Robertson soon arrived at the stop on a business parking lot off of Fifth Street to help police transport a prisoner.

Kanzler then sped off, ramming a St. Charles County police vehicle and hitting the deputy, according to a report from the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Officers from surrounding agencies joined in a police chase.

Robertson was left with a broken pelvis and broken ankle, the Post-Dispatch reported in 2022.

After hitting the deputy, the SUV headed east on I-70 and crossed into St. Louis County as officers chased it. The chase ended 5 miles after it started when the SUV hit a Cottleville Police Department patrol car near the Bridgeton area.

A jury found the passenger in the SUV, Aaron Lamarr Walker, 40, of St. Louis, guilty in August of drug trafficking and a weapons offense. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison in the case. He had previously been charged in a 2018 St. Louis murder case, but those charges were dismissed in April 2021 by St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office.