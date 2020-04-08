You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers
0 comments
enterprise

COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers

Subscribe today: $3/3 months

This map and these charts show the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois.

Officials announced the first COVID-19 case in Missouri on March 7. 

Officials announced the first case of COVID-19 in Illinois on Jan. 24. 

Read Post-Dispatch coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus

• What to do if — or when — you get coronavirus symptoms, or a positive diagnosis

• Fundraising campaigns will benefit artists, restaurant workers in St. Louis

• These library locations are offering free meals for children

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports