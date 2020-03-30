You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
COVID-19 in Missouri: By the numbers
0 comments

COVID-19 in Missouri: By the numbers

Subscribe today: $3/3 months

This map and these charts show the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19 in Missouri.

Officials announced the first COVID-19 case in the state on March 7. 

Read Post-Dispatch coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

• Retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus

• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus

• Fundraising campaigns will benefit artists, restaurant workers in St. Louis

• Area events canceled or postponed

• COVID-19 cases in the United States

• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports