Stray Rescue buys new building, more than doubling their space

Stray Rescue of St. Louis this week announced the organization is outgrowing its 32,000-square-foot shelter on Pine Street and has purchased a property that will more than double their space.

The new shelter will be housed at 4084 Bingham Ave. in Dutchtown and will boast more than 84,000 total square feet.

Stray Rescue said the historical industrial building was used to repair, restore, and service locomotives.

“We are so excited about this next chapter of Stray Rescue and are proud to have the opportunity to do even more for the animals who need us and for the people who love them," Stray Rescue CEO Cassady Caldwell said. "We hope you will join us in our effort as we build the future of Stray Rescue together."

The organization will be launching a fundraising effort soon in order to renovate the building, a project estimated to take three to five years.

Stray Rescue was founded about 24 years ago and rescues, cares for and adopts out homeless and abused animals.