Tee up starting July 3 for Sheldon's 'Golf the Galleries'

An original indoor mini-golf course opens July 3 with nine new holes at the Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries.

The third-annual "Golf the Galleries" was delayed by the coronavirus shutdowns.

The new artist-designed installation will include holes that image luxury tacos, cardboard zoo animals and a macabre circus. Textile art is used for hole No. 2 while No. 5 reconstructs some of the classic board game Clue!

The installation at the Sheldon, 3648 Washington Boulevard, will run through Sept. 6.

Players will buy timed tickets online and follow certain social distancing rules. Players age 9 and up must wear masks.

Here are some of the guidelines sent Wednesday in a news release:

• Timed tickets will be sold in advance starting Monday, June 22 at 10 a.m. through MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or at TheSheldon.org. Tickets are $10 adults / $7 children 12 and under; Sheldon members: $8 adult / $5 children 12 and under. Same-day tickets may be available for purchase at the door, based on capacity and advanced sales.