Teen killed in collision with train in Randolph County, Ill.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. — A 16-year-old girl was killed Friday when the vehicle she was driving was hit by a train in Prairie du Rocher, Illinois State Police said.

The teen, from Prairie du Rocher, stopped at the tracks about 5:30 p.m. on Duclos Street near Berger Lane for a train that was headed north, police said. The crossing gates were down and warning lights were on.

She then drove around the gates and was struck on the passenger side by a different train heading south on a second set of tracks. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

No train personnel received medical attention, police said.

