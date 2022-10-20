 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen shot in St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg and back Thursday morning while walking down a street in the city's Penrose neighborhood.

Police said the teen was walking east in the 4400 block of Farlin Avenue when someone approached him and began firing shots.

The teenager was shot in the leg and back, police said. He was taken to a hospital and expected to survive.

The gunman ran from the scene before police arrived.

As of Wednesday, 19 children have died this year by gunfire across the metropolitan area. At least 75 others have been injured in shootings. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of Oct. 16, 19 children have died this year by gunfire across the metropolitan area. At least 75 others have been injured in shootings. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

