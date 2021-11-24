Thanks for Giving: Missouri master naturalist teaches ‘nature deprived’ youth for fun

CHESTERFIELD — Growing up north of Chicago, Bob Virag and his five siblings needed more terrain to conquer. His father and grandfather, Hungarian immigrants, built a cabin on a lake in Wisconsin. His childhood summers were spent by the water.

A legacy of the experience is found today in the hundreds of hours Virag volunteers each year in the St. Louis area. The retiree mainly teaches “nature deprived” youths and does more than a fair share of wading through streams to monitor water quality.

He’s vice president of the Missouri Master Naturalist Great Rivers Chapter, essentially the Special Forces of nature educators. They team up with different organizations to be good stewards of the environment. Among about 100 volunteers, there are birders, arborists, geologists and native plants enthusiasts.

“Every aspect of life on Earth is represented in our chapter,” said Virag, 74, of Chesterfield. “The longer I am in this, the more I realize the less I know.”

For his part, he often teaches middle school students at Litzsinger Road Ecology Center in Ladue. He helps teach children how to fish at Forest Park with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Over the summer, he was part of an effort to teach 300 youths and adults how to kayak in West Alton with the Mississippi River Water Trail Association.