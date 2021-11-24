Thanks for Giving: ‘Ms. Kim’ gives away food and books in the Ville

“I remember standing on my porch thinking what can I do to help the community that raised me,” she said. “I know those streets. I know St. Louis Avenue. I know Maffitt. I know Lincoln and Cottage.”

In 2017, Claver House, a four-family flat named after the Roman Catholic patron saint of slaves, offered her a space there at 4155 Kennerly Avenue. Parishioners from St. Mathews, which no longer has a school, created the nonprofit in 1999 to help revitalize the neighborhood.

Soon, children packed around a kitchen table on Saturday mornings for pancake breakfasts.

“There is a place where you can go, where you can feel like a family member is giving it to you,” she said of the effort. “It’s just a neighborly thing to do.”

She was particularly hooked once a child grabbed a book off the shelf at Claver House and started reading on their own in a comfortable chair. She said numerous friends and organizations have donated books and nonperishable food.

Since the pandemic, Project Read and Feed, as it’s officially called, has gone mobile. On Wednesday evenings, volunteers deliver reading materials, a warm meal, hygiene products and canned goods to families.