Thanksgiving is around the corner and our thoughts (and gratitude) are turning to the thousands of volunteers who make life better in St. Louis.
Once again this year, we’d like to recognize some of those people on stltoday.com and in the Post-Dispatch.
Do you know someone who gives their time to improve the world around them through their volunteer work with charitable programs? Fill out the form below to submit a short profile highlighting what this person does. We’ll consider including the profile in our coverage.