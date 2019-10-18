(CNN) -- Early Friday, NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch will conduct the first all-female spacewalk outside of the International Space Station. The spacewalk will begin at 7:50 a.m. ET and last for about five or six hours.
NASA, meanwhile, is asking schoolteachers to share photos of their students celebrating “HERstory in the making.” The pictures might end up on the spacewalk broadcast.
In order to tell the astronauts apart, Koch's helmet camera views will bear the number 18 and Meir's will be number 11. Koch's spacesuit also has red stripes on it.
This will be the fourth spacewalk for Koch and the first for Meir. You can watch the spacewalk live,
The first woman to conduct a spacewalk was Russian cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya in 1984, followed closely by NASA astronaut Kathy Sullivan. An additional 12 US women have conducted 40 spacewalks over the past 35 years. Koch and Meir will be 13th and 14th, respectively.
Koch and Meir spoke about women working in human spaceflight during a recent news conference.
"I think it's important because of the historical nature of what we're doing and that in the past, women haven't always been at the table," Koch said. "It's wonderful to be contributing to human spaceflight at a time when all contributions are being accepted, when everyone has a role and that can lead, in turn, to increased chance for success.
"There are a lot of people that derive motivation from inspiring stories from people that look like them and I think it's an important aspect of the story to tell," Koch said.
"What we're doing now shows all the work that went in for the decades prior, all of the women that worked to get us where we are today," Meir added. "I think the nice thing for us is we don't even really think about it on a daily basis, it's just normal. We're part of the team, we're doing this work as an efficient team working together with everybody else, so it's really nice to see how far that we've come."
Koch and Meir will be replacing a faulty battery charge/discharge unit that failed to activate after a spacewalk October 11, according to the agency. Because the unit is faltering, it's keeping newly installed batteries from providing an increase in power to the station.
Iris Hubbard, 11, of Dutchtown uses a miter saw during a pop up Litshop class at Thomas Dunn Learning Center in Dutchtown on Oct. 8, 2019. Litshop, a nonprofit after school program founded by former St. Louis Public School educator Kelli Best-Oliver, provides a time and space for girls ages 10-14 to try out carpentry, metal working, print making and architecture in an effort to get young women to experience what working in a trade would be like.
Litshop instructor Karley Berard (center) helps Evie Teater, 10 (right) as Sydney Thompson, 12, waits her turn to use the Miter saw during a class at the Thomas Dunn Learning Center in Dutchtown on Oct. 8, 2019. Litshop, a nonprofit after school program founded by former St. Louis Public School educator Kelli Best-Oliver, provides a time and space for girls ages 10-14 to try out carpentry, metal working, print making and architecture in an effort to get young women to experience what working in a trade would be like.
Litshop founder Kelli Best-Oliver provides instruction to Genoa Teater, Sarah Dean, Evie Teater, Alicia Bernal, and Lucy Bowers at the Thomas Dunn Learning Center in Dutchtown on Oct. 8, 2019. Litshop, a nonprofit after school program, provides a time and space for girls ages 10-14 to try out carpentry, metal working, print making and architecture in an effort to get young women to experience what working in a trade would be like. Here Best-Oliver helps students make sketches for a printmaking project.
Miriam Vega, 13, sits at a work station as Alicia Bernal of Shaw, 12, works on her project during a pop up Litshop class at Thomas Dunn Learning Center in Dutchtown on Oct. 8, 2019. Litshop, a nonprofit after school program founded by former St. Louis Public School educator Kelli Best-Oliver, provides a time and space for girls ages 10-14 to try out carpentry, metal working, print making and architecture in an effort to get young women to experience what working in a trade would be like.
Sydney Thompson, 12, waits her turn to use the Miter saw as Litshop instructor Karley Berard brings a two by four up to be cut during a class at the Thomas Dunn Learning Center in Dutchtown on Oct. 8, 2019. Litshop, a nonprofit after school program founded by former St. Louis Public School educator Kelli Best-Oliver, provides a time and space for girls ages 10-14 to try out carpentry, metal working, print making and architecture in an effort to get young women to experience what working in a trade would be like.
Litshop instructor Karley Berard helps Alicia Bernal 12, of Shaw with her project at a pop up class at Thomas Dunn Learning Center in Dutchtown on Oct. 8, 2019. Litshop, a nonprofit after school program founded by former St. Louis Public School educator Kelli Best-Oliver, provides a time and space for girls ages 10-14 to try out carpentry, metal working, print making and architecture in an effort to get young women to experience what working in a trade would be like.
Sydney Thompson, 12, works on a metal press project during a pop up Litshop class at the Thomas Dunn Learning Center in Dutchtown on Oct. 8, 2019. Litshop, a nonprofit after school program founded by former St. Louis Public School educator Kelli Best-Oliver, provides a time and space for girls ages 10-14 to try out carpentry, metal working, print making and architecture in an effort to get young women to experience what working in a trade would be like.
Alicia Bernal of Shaw, 12, cuts a tin sheet for her project during a pop up Litshop class at Thomas Dunn Learning Center in Dutchtown on Oct. 8, 2019. Litshop, a nonprofit after school program founded by former St. Louis Public School educator Kelli Best-Oliver, provides a time and space for girls ages 10-14 to try out carpentry, metal working, print making and architecture in an effort to get young women to experience what working in a trade would be like.
Litshop founder Kelli Best-Oliver speaks with 12 year old Sydney Thompson during class at Thomas Dunn Learning Center in Dutchtown on Oct. 8, 2019. Litshop, a nonprofit after school program, provides a time and space for girls ages 10-14 to try out carpentry, metal working, print making and architecture in an effort to get young women to experience what working in a trade would be like.
Litshop instructor Karley Berard helps Alicia Bernal 12, of Shaw with her project at a pop up class at Thomas Dunn Learning Center in Dutchtown on Oct. 8, 2019. Litshop, a nonprofit after school program founded by former St. Louis Public School educator Kelli Best-Oliver, provides a time and space for girls ages 10-14 to try out carpentry, metal working, print making and architecture in an effort to get young women to experience what working in a trade would be like.
Iris Hubbard, 11, of Dutchtown works on a project during a Litshop class at Thomas Dunn Learning Center in Dutchtown on Oct. 8, 2019. Litshop, a nonprofit after school program founded by former St. Louis Public School educator Kelli Best-Oliver, provides a time and space for girls ages 10-14 to try out carpentry, metal working, print making and architecture in an effort to get young women to experience what working in a trade would be like.
Litshop founder Kelli Best-Oliver provides instruction to her class at the Thomas Dunn Learning Center in Dutchtown on Oct. 8, 2019. Litshop, a nonprofit after school program, provides a time and space for girls ages 10-14 to try out carpentry, metal working, print making and architecture in an effort to get young women to experience what working in a trade would be like.
Litshop instructor Karley Berard helps Alicia Bernal 12, of Shaw with her project at a pop up class at Thomas Dunn Learning Center in Dutchtown on Oct. 8, 2019. Litshop, a nonprofit after school program founded by former St. Louis Public School educator Kelli Best-Oliver, provides a time and space for girls ages 10-14 to try out carpentry, metal working, print making and architecture in an effort to get young women to experience what working in a trade would be like.
Sydney Thompson, 12, works on a metal press project during a pop up Litshop class at the Thomas Dunn Learning Center in Dutchtown on Oct. 8, 2019. Litshop, a nonprofit after school program founded by former St. Louis Public School educator Kelli Best-Oliver, provides a time and space for girls ages 10-14 to try out carpentry, metal working, print making and architecture in an effort to get young women to experience what working in a trade would be like.
Litshop instructor Karley Berard helps Alicia Bernal 12, of Shaw with her project at a pop up class at Thomas Dunn Learning Center in Dutchtown on Oct. 8, 2019. Litshop, a nonprofit after school program founded by former St. Louis Public School educator Kelli Best-Oliver, provides a time and space for girls ages 10-14 to try out carpentry, metal working, print making and architecture in an effort to get young women to experience what working in a trade would be like.
Litshop instructor Karley Berard helps Sydney Thompson, 12, make a cut during a pop up class at the Thomas Dunn Learning Center in Dutchtown on Oct. 8, 2019. Litshop, a nonprofit after school program founded by former St. Louis Public School educator Kelli Best-Oliver, provides a time and space for girls ages 10-14 to try out carpentry, metal working, print making and architecture in an effort to get young women to experience what working in a trade would be like.
