ST. LOUIS — Thousands of households in the region were still without electrical power Saturday evening after Friday thunderstorms brought heavy rain, hail and damaging winds.

St. Louis County was the hardest hit, according to Ameren's outage map, with more than 18,000 households without power Saturday morning.

Hundreds of outages were also reported Saturday morning in Jefferson and St. Charles counties in Missouri, and St. Clair and Madison counties in Illinois.

But power had returned to many homes in those counties by early afternoon.

Most of the power outages in St. Louis County were concentrated in the northeastern part of the county, from Florissant to Bellefontaine Neighbors. The unincorporated area of Spanish Lake was hit particularly hard.

It was the second time in days that North County took the brunt of a storm. Thousands of residents went without power for days last week, after a particularly destructive storm hit the region July 1. It snapped trees, toppled power lines and killed two in the region.

Ameren said in a tweet on Saturday that crews were working overnight and into the morning to restore power from the most recent storm, including removing large trees that fell onto powerlines.

But branches and leaves still covered rooftops, cars and lawns in north St. Louis County Saturday evening. And crews were still in the streets working to get power reconnected.

Mark Knox was installing a new mailbox on Saturday outside of his house on June Drive in Spanish Lake, where a huge tree limb had fallen across his driveway, barely missing his cars. He was at work when the storm blew through, but his neighbor called to say the branch had fallen.

He still had no power as of Saturday afternoon.

He was frustrated, he said. "It wiped out my mailbox," he said.

By 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Ameren reported about 10,000 Missouri customers still without power.

Katie Kull of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

More than 80% of the damage from severe weather is in St. Louis County, with a heavy concentration in north St. Louis County. Our drone team shot this image while accessing damage in Bellefontaine Neighbors, where large trees have damaged polls and knocked down power lines. pic.twitter.com/LTGWnBlRww — Ameren Missouri (@AmerenMissouri) July 15, 2023

Our forestry crews are in the field removing large trees and branches, which can take considerable time before additional crews can complete repairs. Remember: Always assume a downed wire is live and stay clear of brush, shrubs and downed trees. pic.twitter.com/Kfz9OuDAQX — Ameren Missouri (@AmerenMissouri) July 15, 2023