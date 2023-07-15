ST. LOUIS — More than 15,000 households in the region were without electrical power Saturday after thunderstorms Friday night brought heavy rain, hail and damaging winds.

St. Louis County was the hardest hit, according to Ameren's outage map, with more than 14,500 households still without power Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of outages were also reported Saturday morning in Jefferson and St. Charles counties in Missouri, and St. Clair and Madison counties in Illinois. But power had returned to many homes in those counties by early afternoon.

Most of the power outages in St. Louis County were concentrated in the northeastern part of the county, an area that includes suburbs from Ferguson east to Bellefontaine Neighbors, as well as the unincorporated area of Spanish Lake.

Ameren said in a tweet that crews were working overnight Friday and into Saturday morning to restore power, including removing large trees that fell onto powerlines during Friday's storms.

More than 80% of the damage from severe weather is in St. Louis County, with a heavy concentration in north St. Louis County. Our drone team shot this image while accessing damage in Bellefontaine Neighbors, where large trees have damaged polls and knocked down power lines. pic.twitter.com/LTGWnBlRww — Ameren Missouri (@AmerenMissouri) July 15, 2023

Our forestry crews are in the field removing large trees and branches, which can take considerable time before additional crews can complete repairs. Remember: Always assume a downed wire is live and stay clear of brush, shrubs and downed trees. pic.twitter.com/Kfz9OuDAQX — Ameren Missouri (@AmerenMissouri) July 15, 2023