More than 18,000 households in the St. Louis region were without electrical power Saturday after thunderstorms Friday night brought heavy rain, hail and damaging winds.

The outages include more than 16,000 households in St. Louis County and more than 1,000 households in the Metro East, according to Ameren's outage map. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Charles and Jefferson Counties.

Most of the power outages in St. Louis County were concentrated in the northeastern part of the county, an area that includes suburbs from Ferguson east to Bellefontaine Neighbors, as well as the unincorporated area of Spanish Lake.

Ameren said in a tweet that crews were working overnight Friday and into Saturday morning to restore power, including removing large trees that fell in onto powerlines during Friday's storms.

Our forestry crews are in the field removing large trees and branches, which can take considerable time before additional crews can complete repairs. Remember: Always assume a downed wire is live and stay clear of brush, shrubs and downed trees. pic.twitter.com/Kfz9OuDAQX — Ameren Missouri (@AmerenMissouri) July 15, 2023