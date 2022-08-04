Thousands remain without power after storms hit St. Louis region

UPDATED at 7:15 a.m. Thursday

ST. LOUIS — Storms that socked the region overnight Wednesday left about 12,000 Ameren customers without power into Thursday morning.

As of 7 a.m., the utility company's outage map showed about 10,000 customers on the Missouri side and nearly 1,000 in Illinois without power. Those numbers included customers as far east as Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri and some close to Chicago, but most of the outages were in the St. Louis metro area.

Police made several water rescues along Saline Creek near Fredericktown, and other rescues from flash flooding near Fenton and Romaine Creek Road. No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service said several rounds of storms had moved through the St. Louis area since about 2 or 3 p.m. Wednesday. By 7 a.m. Thursday, the rain measured at Lambert airport was 4.6 inches for the two-day total.

The rain on Wednesday alone -- 4.32 inches -- set a record for that date, Aug. 3. The previous record for Aug. 3 was 1.45 inches set in 1946, said Matt Beitscher, meteorologist with the Weather Service office in Weldon Spring.

Beitscher said one flash flood warning remained in effect Thursday morning -- for the northeastern part of Jefferson County, around the towns of Barnhart and Arnold. That warning was set to expire about 9 a.m.

There also are two river flood warnings, one for the Dardenne Creek in the St. Peters area and one for the Kaskaskia River in Illinois.

OUR EARLIER STORY

As earlier storms pushed heavier rain south, it appeared to bring some relief to parts of the region still wringing themselves out from historic rainfall and flooding last week. But then another wave moved into the St. Louis area around 10:30 p.m.

In addition to torrential rain, a late afternoon severe thunderstorm downed trees and powerlines in Alton.

Flood watches also remained in effect for counties to the south and east of St. Louis, including Franklin and Jefferson counties in Missouri and St. Clair and Monroe counties in Illinois.

Ameren said more than 12,000 people were without power in the region after the first line of storms, many of whom were concentrated between Florissant and Spanish Lake in north St. Louis County.

Residents in the area were among hundreds of people who have spent the past week attempting to recover from a storm that brought a record 9 inches of rain to the St. Louis area — and almost 13 inches in some places. The area took another hit two days later, when another 2 to 4 inches of rain fell, causing repeat flooding in some neighborhoods.

A lot of people caught in those floods were seeking aid at John F. Kennedy Community Center in Florissant when rain began to fall Wednesday afternoon. They found help from nonprofit and government entities, including the American Red Cross of Missouri and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The community center opened around 2 p.m. Wednesday, and within an hour 600 people had signed up for help with everything from getting a driver’s license replaced to finding food. More waited in a line that stretched outside into the elements, which prompted organizers to end the event early.

Teaira Wilhite, 24, and Rechard Williams II, 24, were among those seeking help Wednesday. They were there with their 15-month-old son, Rechard Williams III, for more than three hours. They said the flooding ruined supplies for the baby they’re expecting in December as well as furniture like their bed, forcing them to camp out in their living room. Their apartment carpet is still wet from last week, they said.

“We’re doing the best we can,” Williams said.

Several more events for people in need of aid are scheduled later this week, officials said.

Thursday, August 4

Centennial Commons

7210 Olive Blvd. | University City, MO 63130

3-8 p.m.

Friday, August 5

Friendly Temple Church

5515 Martin Luther King Dr. | St. Louis, MO 63112

3-8 p.m.

Saturday, August 6

Friendly Temple Church

5515 Martin Luther King Dr. | St. Louis, MO 63112

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Annika Merrilees, Austin Huguelet and Kelsey Landis of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this article.