Three die in Granite City apartment fire

Hayden Mower carries his children through smoke and away from a fire that engulfed their apartment building in Granite City where three people died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Fifteen people escaped and four of them were taken to area hospitals with injuries, mostly from jumping out of windows. The fire was at the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
A firefighter tosses burned material from the second floor of a three story apartment building that burned and killed three people in Granite City on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Fifteen people escaped and four of them were taken to area hospitals with injuries, mostly from jumping out of windows. The fire was at the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Firefighters peer into a third floor of an apartment building where three residents died in Granite City on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Fifteen people escaped and four of them were taken to area hospitals with injuries, mostly from jumping out of windows. The fire was at the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
A firefighter tends to an injured man after he escaped a burning apartment building in Granite City where three people died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Fifteen people escaped and four of them were taken to area hospitals with injuries, mostly from jumping out of windows. The fire was at the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
A firefighter tosses burned material from the second floor of a three story apartment building that burned and killed three people in Granite City on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Fifteen people escaped and four of them were taken to area hospitals with injuries, mostly from jumping out of windows. The fire was at the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Firefighters work a smoldering apartment building in Granite City where three people died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Fifteen people escaped and four of them were taken to area hospitals with injuries, mostly from jumping out of windows. The fire was at the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Resident Chandra Wagner Marshall is embraced by an American Red Cross worker as she awaits help after her apartment building burned, leaving three people dead, in Granite City on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Fifteen people escaped and four of them were taken to area hospitals with injuries, mostly from jumping out of windows. The fire was at the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Hayden Mower carries his children through smoke and away from a fire that engulfed their apartment building in Granite City where three people died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Fifteen people escaped and four of them were taken to area hospitals with injuries, mostly from jumping out of windows. The fire was at the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Police and firefighters work the scene at a burned apartment building in Granite City where three people died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Fifteen people escaped and four of them were taken to area hospitals with injuries, mostly from jumping out of windows. The fire was at the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Firefighters peer into a third floor of an apartment building where three residents died in Granite City on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Fifteen people escaped and four of them were taken to area hospitals with injuries, mostly from jumping out of windows. The fire was at the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Apartment residents and their neighbors watch firefighters after the building burned, leaving three people dead, in Granite City on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Fifteen people escaped and four of them were taken to area hospitals with injuries, mostly from jumping out of windows. The fire was at the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
An injured man is transported to an ambulance after he escaped from a burning apartment building in Granite City where three people died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Fifteen people escaped and four of them were taken to area hospitals with injuries, mostly from jumping out of windows. The fire was at the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
The boy ran into traffic while trying to escape from police, Chief John Hayden said.
1 of 12
Hayden Mower carries his children through smoke and away from a fire that engulfed their apartment building in Granite City where three people died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Fifteen people escaped and four of them were taken to area hospitals with injuries, mostly from jumping out of windows. The fire was at the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
A firefighter tosses burned material from the second floor of a three story apartment building that burned and killed three people in Granite City on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Fifteen people escaped and four of them were taken to area hospitals with injuries, mostly from jumping out of windows. The fire was at the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Firefighters peer into a third floor of an apartment building where three residents died in Granite City on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Fifteen people escaped and four of them were taken to area hospitals with injuries, mostly from jumping out of windows. The fire was at the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
A firefighter tends to an injured man after he escaped a burning apartment building in Granite City where three people died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Fifteen people escaped and four of them were taken to area hospitals with injuries, mostly from jumping out of windows. The fire was at the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
A firefighter tosses burned material from the second floor of a three story apartment building that burned and killed three people in Granite City on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Fifteen people escaped and four of them were taken to area hospitals with injuries, mostly from jumping out of windows. The fire was at the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Firefighters work a smoldering apartment building in Granite City where three people died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Fifteen people escaped and four of them were taken to area hospitals with injuries, mostly from jumping out of windows. The fire was at the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Resident Chandra Wagner Marshall is embraced by an American Red Cross worker as she awaits help after her apartment building burned, leaving three people dead, in Granite City on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Fifteen people escaped and four of them were taken to area hospitals with injuries, mostly from jumping out of windows. The fire was at the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Hayden Mower carries his children through smoke and away from a fire that engulfed their apartment building in Granite City where three people died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Fifteen people escaped and four of them were taken to area hospitals with injuries, mostly from jumping out of windows. The fire was at the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Police and firefighters work the scene at a burned apartment building in Granite City where three people died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Fifteen people escaped and four of them were taken to area hospitals with injuries, mostly from jumping out of windows. The fire was at the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Firefighters peer into a third floor of an apartment building where three residents died in Granite City on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Fifteen people escaped and four of them were taken to area hospitals with injuries, mostly from jumping out of windows. The fire was at the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Apartment residents and their neighbors watch firefighters after the building burned, leaving three people dead, in Granite City on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Fifteen people escaped and four of them were taken to area hospitals with injuries, mostly from jumping out of windows. The fire was at the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
An injured man is transported to an ambulance after he escaped from a burning apartment building in Granite City where three people died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Fifteen people escaped and four of them were taken to area hospitals with injuries, mostly from jumping out of windows. The fire was at the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com