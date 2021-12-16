Three die in Granite City apartment fire

GRANITE CITY — Three people were killed and four others injured Thursday afternoon in a Granite City apartment complex fire.

Granite City firefighters were called to the apartments near the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets about 12:45 p.m., said Granite City Fire Chief Rich Wilson.

When crews arrived, several people were leaping from the second story to escape flames that had begun to engulf the structure, Wilson said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Three people were killed in the blaze, Wilson said. Their names were not immediately released Thursday.

Fifteen people, including two children, escaped. Four were taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening, Wilson said.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Robert Cohen of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.