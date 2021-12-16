 Skip to main content
Three die in Granite City apartment fire
breaking top story

Three die in Granite City apartment fire

GRANITE CITY — Three people were killed and four others injured Thursday afternoon in a Granite City apartment complex fire. 

Granite City firefighters were called to the apartments near the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets about 12:45 p.m., said Granite City Fire Chief Rich Wilson. 

Granite City fire chief Rich Wilson announces that three people died in a fire on Kate Street in Granite City on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Video by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

When crews arrived, several people were leaping from the second story to escape flames that had begun to engulf the structure, Wilson said. 

Three people were killed in the blaze, Wilson said. Their names were not immediately released Thursday.

Fifteen people, including two children, escaped. Four were taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening, Wilson said.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. 

Robert Cohen of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report. 

Christopher Ebersohl talks about escaping the triple fatal fire in Granite City on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Video by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
