DES PERES — A tiny home was stolen early Saturday from a Habitat for Humanity store in Des Peres before showing up a few hours later abandoned in a woman’s yard 27 miles away.

The theft was the second time in less than five years that a tiny house on wheels was stolen in the St. Louis area. This time, the house showed up in O’Fallon, Missouri.

“It’s a very heavy item, and it’s really not one of those items you think people are going to walk away with,” said Harper Zielonko, director of resource development for Habitat for Humanity St. Louis, which was selling the tiny house to raise funds for its affordable housing charity.

“It was just so disheartening,” Zielonko said. “We’re an affordable housing organization. To know someone would steal from us as an organization just hurts.”

The thief stole the house at about 1 a.m. Saturday from the parking lot of Habitat’s Des Peres store at 2117 Sams Drive, police said. Surveillance footage captured a motorist driving up to the lot, hitching the house to the vehicle and driving away.

The tiny house was found later that night when a tipster in O’Fallon recognized the home from social media and news reports, Des Peres police Chief Eric Hall said.

Police found a vehicle nearby that they believe was used in the theft. Hall did not release additional details other than to say the O’Fallon tipster was not a suspect and has cooperated with investigators.

Zielonko said the tipster called Habitat, and she told her to call police.

“I didn’t ask a lot of questions,” Zielonko said. “We were just happy to get it back, and I’m willing to let them do that due process.”

In 2018, a tiny home was stolen from St. Louis and later recovered about 30 miles away in Jefferson County with the help of an anonymous tipster who saw social media and news reports about the theft days. The home was owned by a recent Webster University graduate who planned to live in the house after spending $20,000 and two years building it with recycled materials. A suspect in the theft was never identified, Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said.

Tiny houses have grown in popularity in recent years among those seeking a more minimalist, environmentally friendly lifestyle or with charities or agencies serving people who are unhoused.

Habitat for Humanity has sometimes sold or auctioned other tiny homes for fundraising.

The tiny house stolen Saturday was about 26 feet long, 8 feet wide and 13½ feet tall, and had been on the lot in Des Peres since August while Habitat workers renovated it for sale, Zielonko said. The house lacked electrical or plumbing furnishing, which were expected to be installed by a future buyer.

It was donated to Habitat by Ritenour High School students in the school’s theater set design program who built the house as part of a class project, Zielonko said.

The house, valued around $15,000, was sold to a buyer who asked Habitat to keep identity anonymous. It was scheduled to be picked up this week.

Zielonko thanked people who had helped look for the tiny home. More than 100 people shared the nonprofit’s Facebook post with pictures of the stolen home and the theft was first reported Saturday by KMOV.

“As an organization, we’re here to help the community and we know this (the theft) is not a reflection of our community,” Zielonko said. “We get to see that good every day, this is just a little blip.”