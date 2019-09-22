CHICAGO — There could be champagne on the premises at Wrigley Field on Sunday for the Cardinals, but whether they do anything with it remains to be decided.
With a win Sunday, the Cardinals can clinch at least a wild-card spot in the playoffs. They will get tee shirts for this feat.
But will they spray?
"We'll let you guys know," manager Mike Shildt said.
Tradition has been for the Cardinals to celebrate the clinch of a division title or a wild-card berth if not still chasing a division title. They have not drowned a clubhouse in celebration for simply making the playoffs. Several years ago, then-manager Mike Matheny gathered the team after clinching a spot in the playoffs and told them to enjoy the accomplishment. He recounted how many players have appeared in the majors -- and then gave the slim number of them who had been to the playoffs once in their careers.
The team held a toast, and then shifted to focus on the division race.
In 2012, the Cardinals waited in a lounge at Busch Stadium to find out if they had reached the postseason as a wild card due to a loss on the west coast by the Dodgers. They had some spray, some toasts, some douses, but there was not the celebration before cameras and in the clubhouse. That waited until a few days later when they defeated the Braves in baseball's first wild-card play-in game.
The sentiment from some veteran players this was was to acknowledge the playoff berth -- the team's first since 2015 -- if it happens, but to celebrate a division title if they can hold off Milwaukee and the Cubs in the season's final week.
"We have bigger goals," infielder Kolten Wong.
The Cardinals' magic number for the division in five.
Any combination of Brewers' losses or Cardinals' wins that equals five in the final eight games of the season, and the Cardinals have their first division crown since 2015.
Additionally: Wong has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain (tear) of his left hamstring, he said. He was able to do some light walking and some stretching, but his focus has shifted to be ready for the final series of the regular season. The Cardinals host the Cubs next weekend.
***
Weather permitting, Cardinals have a chance Sunday to secure a spot in October
There are storm clouds brewing on the north side of the Windy City, and that's not just in the home dugout.
Forecasts call for some soggy and stormy weather Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field, and that could complicate whether the Cardinals and Cubs can play their final scheduled game of the season at the Confines. There will be every effort made to get in the game so that the Cardinals do not have to return to Wrigley a week from Monday for a game that might not mean anything to them -- and everything for the Cubs.
The Cubs won't want to sacrifice a home game so that the game could be played as part of the weekend series at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals would have to return to Chicago.
If they play, the Cardinals have a chance to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2015, when they won the division.
A win for the Cardinals and a loss for the Cubs would assure the Cardinals of at least a wild-card berth in the 2019 postseason. The magic number for clinching the National League Central is five games.
The Cardinals are going for their first four-game sweep at Wrigley since 1921. That was a three-day visit that included a doubleheader. The Cardinals have won 11 World Series championships since then, and the Cubs have their one.
Here's the lineup:
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Tommy Edman, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Matt Carpenter, 3B
7. Paul DeJong, SS
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Miles Mikolas, P
Check back throughout the afternoon here at C-Beat and StlToday.com for ongoing coverage of the Cardinals-Cubs and any weather-related updates that are required.