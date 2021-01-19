Trump says he'll pardon Steve Bannon as one of his final acts in office

"Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency," Trump said at the time.

Things shifted in recent months as Bannon attempted to breach Trump's inner circle once again by offering advice before the election and pushing his false theories after Trump had lost.

One concern that had stalled debate over the pardon was Bannon's possible connection to the riot of Trump supporters at the US Capitol earlier this month, a source familiar with the discussions told CNN.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"All hell is going to break loose tomorrow," Bannon promised listeners of his podcast — "War Room" — on January 5, the day before the deadly siege on the Capitol.

The day after Bannon's comments, Trump urged supporters to go to the Capitol because the election "was stolen from you, from me and from the country."

A senior Trump adviser told CNN that Trump and Bannon had communicated in recent weeks.

While some advisers believed it was decided last weekend that Bannon was not getting a pardon, Trump continued to raise it into Tuesday night. Throughout the day, Trump had continued to contemplate pardons that aides believed were settled, including for his former strategist — something he continued to go back and forth on into Tuesday night, sources told CNN.