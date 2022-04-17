Tuesday morning frost advisory issued for St. Louis area

Protect your plants, gardeners. Another frost is on its way.

The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for early Tuesday morning, with temperatures expected to dip to 32 degrees. That's enough to nip vulnerable vegetation.

The Missouri Botanical Garden recommends bringing plants inside when possible,or covering them to trap heat and protect them from the wind.

Temperatures in the St. Louis area are expected to ping-pong this week, with highs bouncing from the 50s to the 70s and a chance of showers every day, according to the weather service.

